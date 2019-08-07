Authorities in Montana are investigating the apparent drowning death of an Edmonton man in Glacier National Park on Tuesday.

The National Park Service says rangers responded just after 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man struggling and eventually going underneath the water in Pray Lake.

Witnesses tell the NPS that the man have gone into the water to retrieve a dog that has since died.

Crews have been unable to find the man's body but are continuing their efforts on Wednesday and the lake remains closed.

The victim is described by authorities as a 64-year-old man from Edmonton. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.