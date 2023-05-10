Edmonton man busted with guns, cocaine, 400K 'illicit cigarettes': police

Guns and 'illicit cigarettes' seized by Edmonton Police Service in 2023 as part of a drugs and gangs investigation. (Supplied) Guns and 'illicit cigarettes' seized by Edmonton Police Service in 2023 as part of a drugs and gangs investigation. (Supplied)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill

The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island