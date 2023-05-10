Edmonton man busted with guns, cocaine, 400K 'illicit cigarettes': police

A 25-year-old man is facing at least eight charges as part of a drug and gang investigation in Edmonton.

Last June, police found a handgun with a defaced serial number during a drug trafficking case.

Investigators were able to recover the serial number, which was registered to the man.

On Feb. 9, he was then arrested while driving a vehicle in Edmonton.

Officers allege they found 15 grams of cocaine in the car, which was packaged for distribution.

A search of his residence then "revealed additional evidence to support firearms trafficking," police said.

Police also allege they found 410,000 illicit cigarettes, worth about $100,000, and 120 grams of cocaine, worth about $12,000.

The accused was released from custody while the investigation continued.

Then in February, officers found another handgun registered to the man during a domestic violence investigation.

On April 27, the man turned himself in to police.

He has since been charged with five counts of firearms trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking contraband tobacco.

Three of his family members were also charged in relation to the tobacco trafficking.