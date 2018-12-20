

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The man charged in a fatal 2017 crash was found not criminally responsible for the death of a 58-year-old man Wednesday.

Abdirisak Hersi was arrested after he rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala in his Honda Accord at 66 Street and Fort Road on March 26. The driver of the Chevrolet died on scene.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

Nearly two years later in court, Hersi was found not guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.