Edmonton man charged in high-speed fatal not guilty
EPS are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in the area of 66 Street at Fort Road and Yellowhead Trail on March 26, 2017.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 2:29PM MST
The man charged in a fatal 2017 crash was found not criminally responsible for the death of a 58-year-old man Wednesday.
Abdirisak Hersi was arrested after he rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala in his Honda Accord at 66 Street and Fort Road on March 26. The driver of the Chevrolet died on scene.
Police said speed was a factor in the crash.
Nearly two years later in court, Hersi was found not guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.