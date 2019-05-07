An Edmonton man has been charged in a Lloydminster murder investigation.

Christopher Andrew Hermkens, 28, was arrested in Calgary on Monday and charged with first degree murder in the death of Raymond Dumont.

Dumont, 32, was found dead after shots were fired in a Lloydminster neighbourhood on April 27.

RCMP said Hermkens was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Lloydminster on Tuesday.