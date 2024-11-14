Edmonton man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Brazeau Dam

A woman was seriously hurt after a shooting southwest of Drayton Valley Saturday night.

RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at the Brazeau Dam.

When officers arrived just before midnight, they found the woman suffering from several gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the University of Alberta hospital, where police said she is in critical but stable condition.

A man was arrested at the scene of the shooting without incident.

The 43-year-old Edmonton man is facing several charges including attempted murder.