EDMONTON -- A 37-year-old Edmonton man is facing multiple charges including child luring after police say he attempted to lure a 16-year-old child on social media.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say the Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation following a complaint from a guardian.

The man is also charged with making sexually explicit material available to a child, creating an agreement of sexual offence against a child and failing to comply with probation.

The man was released with conditions following a hearing and will appear in provincial court on Nov. 5.

Police told CTV News that the man's name is protected by a court-imposed publication ban.