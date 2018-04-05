Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton man charged with fentanyl trafficking
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 7:46PM MDT
The Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit (EDGE) has charged a 44-year-old Edmonton man with multiple drug-related offences after being found in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl.
On Wednesday, April 4 EDGE members concluded a drug investigation involving Felix Loo who is alleged to have been trafficking fentanyl to his clients, while claiming it was heroin.
Investigators executed warrants at a residence near 99 Avenue and 101 Street at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, where they discovered close to 134 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $20,000.
Loo is also alleged to have had a quantity of compressed fentanyl powder (5.7 grams), methamphetamine (0.7 grams) and fentanyl pills (16) on his person.
Close to $5,000 in cash was also seized during the arrest.
Loo is charged with:
- Trafficking a controlled substance (x3)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Simple possession of a controlled substance (x2) and
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x3)