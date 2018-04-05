

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit (EDGE) has charged a 44-year-old Edmonton man with multiple drug-related offences after being found in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl.

On Wednesday, April 4 EDGE members concluded a drug investigation involving Felix Loo who is alleged to have been trafficking fentanyl to his clients, while claiming it was heroin.



Investigators executed warrants at a residence near 99 Avenue and 101 Street at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, where they discovered close to 134 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $20,000.



Loo is also alleged to have had a quantity of compressed fentanyl powder (5.7 grams), methamphetamine (0.7 grams) and fentanyl pills (16) on his person.

Close to $5,000 in cash was also seized during the arrest.



Loo is charged with: