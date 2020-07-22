EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is facing human trafficking charges after he was arrested in Calgary.

Edwin Luberisse, 34, was initially arrested on an unrelated firearms offence, and following an investigation, charged with trafficking in persons, human trafficking for a material benefit and procuring sexual activity, ALERT said.

"The victim allegedly made numerous attempts over the years to break free from Luberisse’s control, however, he allegedly used threats, coercion, and intimidation to sexually exploit the victim for his personal material benefit," ALERT said in a news release.

Luberisse is in custody and scheduled to appear in court today.

ALERT is exploring additional charges and is asking for possible additional victims to come forward.