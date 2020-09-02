EDMONTON -- A 19-year-old man from Edmonton is facing charges after a female was sexually assaulted in Leduc in January.

On Jan. 12, a female requested a ride from Leduc to Edmonton on Snapchat and a newly-added contact agreed to pick her up, RCMP said.

The two drove to the area of 50 Street and Black Gold Drive, parked, and the man allegedly sexually assaulted the female in the vehicle, RCMP said.

The man then drove the female to Edmonton where she got out of the vehicle and phoned police.

After what RCMP called a "complex investigation" that required a DNA warrant, 19-year-old Hamza Zahid was arrested and charged.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.