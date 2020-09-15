EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is facing more sexual assault charges after he was arrested in Sherwood Park earlier this month.

Emmanuel Amponsah, also known as Taylor Dunn, was first arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement in February after a woman was driven to her rural property in Strathcona County and was tied up, assaulted and threatened, the RCMP said.

The 26-year-old man was released and scheduled to appear in court Oct. 1.

On Sept. 2, RCMP say officers spotted Amponsah with a woman in a vehicle in Sherwood Park and arrested him for allegedly breaching his 24-hour curfew. The woman claimed he sexually assaulted her.

He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Mounties say Amponsah may go by the name Taylor Dunn on social media.

If there are other victims, RCMP encourage them to contact police at 780-467-7741.