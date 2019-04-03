An Edmonton man is facing charges after allegedly telling officials his roommate was a terrorist in an attempt to get him in trouble.

The U.S. Consulate in Calgary received a letter on March 26 about a man planning acts of terrorism against Canadian and American citizens, including his own wife.

RCMP launched an investigation, which revealed the letter was written and sent by the accused man’s roommate.

An Edmonton resident, 54-year-old Martin Palasz, was charged with one count of terrorist hoax and one count of public mischief.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on April 5.