Edmonton man charged with uttering threats at PM has offence withdrawn
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 5:00PM MDT
The Edmonton man who allegedly threatened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government on social media last February has had his charge withdrawn.
Robert Dale Kerr, 41, was arrested on February 15 and charged with uttering threats.
Kerr agreed to a peace bond at a provincial court and will be on probation for a year.