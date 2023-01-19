Edmonton man claims $1M lottery prize months after draw
An Edmonton man has come forward to claim a $1 million lottery prize more than six months after the draw.
Semy Raja won the June 21, 2022, draw with the numbers 22, 27, 32, 35, 40, and 47.
Raja says he discovered he’d won the cash the day after the draw, but wanted to wait to claim the cash until he spoke to a financial advisor.
He says he has a few plans for his prize money.
“I’m going to take a holiday and the rest I’ll invest for the future,” he explained.
“It feels unreal when you see all those zeroes.”
Raja bought the winning ticket from the North Central Co-Op at 2331 66 Street NW in Edmonton.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend begins
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon
Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
Canadian military shrinking footprint in Middle East to free up troops for other missions
The Canadian Armed Forces is shrinking its footprint in the Middle East to free up troops for missions in Europe and elsewhere.
Sailor adrift in Caribbean for 24 days rescued
The Colombian navy rescued a man from Dominica who says he survived 24 days adrift in the Caribbean on a sailboat by eating ketchup, garlic powder and seasoning cubes.
BREAKING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
A house explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sent four people, including two children, to hospital Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Eau Claire Market to be demolished for Calgary's Green Line transit project
The City of Calgary says it has reached an agreement in principle for a key part of the city's Green Line transit project that has put a definitive end date to the Eau Claire Market shopping centre.
-
6 youth charged in Calgary swarming attack on 17th Avenue
Six youth have been charged and more charges are expected against two others after a swarming attack along 17th Avenue that severely injured two people.
-
AHS set to announce findings in fatal dog attack on Calgary senior
An official report into a fatal dog attack on a Calgary senior last year is set to be released on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Life sentence for ninth accused in Sask. death of Edmonton woman
The ninth person of ten accused in the death of 25-year-old Tiki Laverdiere was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 13.
-
'It's my son and I just want answers': Mom wants closure on son's two-year-old death
A Saskatoon mom is looking for closure on the eve of the second anniversary of her son’s death.
-
'What a perfect opportunity': Sask. woman takes fundraising to new heights by hiking Mount Kilimanjaro
A Prince Albert woman is going to new heights to raise money for a local charity.
Regina
-
'It's not no': Quewezance sisters optimistic as judge reserves decision in bail hearing
A decision to release two sisters from Keeseekoose First Nation convicted of second degree murder in 1994 has not yet been reached.
-
Get ready to pay a subscription fee for your SaskTel email address
SaskTel is going to start charging its customers for their email addresses.
-
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
Atlantic
-
Significant snowfall coming to parts of Nova Scotia Friday
Environment Canada is warning that parts of western Nova Scotia will see their first significant snowfall of the season Friday.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors in Halifax say they worry government changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
-
Nova Scotia man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' killing of young immigrant from India
A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man who came to the province from India five years ago.
Toronto
-
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
-
Canadian NHL player relists Toronto penthouse, slashes $800K off asking price
The asking price of a Toronto penthouse suite previously home to a Canadian NHL player has dropped by nearly a million dollars.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Secondary school in Toronto placed under lockdown after gun seen
A secondary school in Toronto has been placed under a lockdown after a gun was reportedly seen, police say.
Montreal
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women's singles play at the Australian Open after dropping a second-round match to Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to get an Indigenous name
An Ottawa thoroughfare currently named after Canada's first prime minister is expected to receive a new Indigenous name later this year.
-
Ottawa taxi driver says Uber's arrival destroyed his retirement plan
An Ottawa taxi driver says he lost a fortune and had his retirement dreams dashed after Uber and Lyft rolled into the capital.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the capital, warning of heavy snow and reduced visibility beginning Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
A house explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sent four people, including two children, to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Police release images of Kitchener armed robbery
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify and speak to three individuals they believe could be connected to a robbery in Kitchener.
-
WRPS arrest another pair allegedly involved in a grandparent scam
Waterloo regional police have arrested another pair of individuals for their alleged connection to a grandparent scam.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario couple wins second big lottery prize in seven months
A married couple from northern Ontario rang in the new year winning their second top prize by playing an instant lottery scratch ticket.
-
Judicial pre-trial scheduled in Jacob Hoggard northern Ontario sexual assault case
A judicial pre-trial has been scheduled in a northeastern court in the sexual assault case of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
-
One year after death of Indian migrants at border, U.S. still sees illegal crossings
A year after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to walk to the United States from Manitoba, the agency tasked with patrolling the border says others have not been deterred from attempting the same treacherous journey.
-
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
Vancouver
-
Serious crash closes part of Highway 10 in Delta during morning commute, 2 injured
A two-vehicle collision in Delta closed a portion of Highway 10 for an hour during Thursday morning’s commute and sent two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
NEW
NEW | Men charged in 'vicious' 2017 home invasion, machete attack in Oak Bay, B.C.
Nearly six years after a violent home invasion at a beachfront estate in Oak Bay, B.C., left a woman with severe stab wounds and triggered a manhunt and lockdowns at nearby schools, two men are facing charges in the crime.
-
Off-duty Vancouver police officer injured in crash, Burnaby RCMP investigating
A collision in Burnaby on Tuesday that involved an off-duty Vancouver police officer is at the centre of an RCMP investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Men charged in 'vicious' 2017 home invasion, machete attack in Oak Bay, B.C.
Nearly six years after a violent home invasion at a beachfront estate in Oak Bay, B.C., left a woman with severe stab wounds and triggered a manhunt and lockdowns at nearby schools, two men are facing charges in the crime.
-
NEW
NEW | Weapons, drugs seized from Johnson Street facility yet again, VicPD says
For the second time in less than a month, Victoria police have seized drugs and weapons from a temporary housing facility on Johnson Street.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 37
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman who is believed to be somewhere in the Harbour City area.