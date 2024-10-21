Edmonton man facing 13 charges in speeding crash that hurt 4

31-year-old Edmonton man is facing 13 charges after speeding through a red light and hitting another vehicle Sunday evening.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said two people needed to be pulled from a vehicle following a crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.

According to police, the man was driving a Toyota Prius driver when he ran a red light at 82 Street while heading east on 132 Avenue and hit a Hyundai Elantra that had been traveling north.

EPS said two women, 35 and 37, and a child were in the Hyundai Elantra.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they had to be rescued from the vehicle and taken to hospital. Police say they have serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution but has since been released.

The man was also taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation revealed the Toyota was stolen. They found an open alcohol container inside the car and seized a knife, stolen property and a shotgun shell.

The charges against him include impaired driving, possession of stolen property over and under $5,000.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged; one was described as "almost in two pieces."

Nahom Jru is the owner of a nearby convenience store and witnessed the crash on Sunday.

He says he was working inside when he heard “a lot of noise” and “glass breaking.”

“There was half a car in the parking lot, half a car on the street and another car in the intersection over there,” he told CTV Edmonton after going outside to see what happened.

“That’s not what I was expecting when I came out. I thought it was just a fight or something, you never expect that.”

Jru says the area is a school zone and doesn’t see people speed often.

“It’s a miracle that everybody survived.”

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The area was reopened by Monday morning.

With files from CTV's Nav Sangha