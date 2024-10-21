EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton man facing 13 charges in speeding crash that hurt 4

    Debris from two vehicles on 82 Street following a crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening. (Submitted) Debris from two vehicles on 82 Street following a crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening. (Submitted)
     31-year-old Edmonton man is facing 13 charges after speeding through a red light and hitting another vehicle Sunday evening.

    Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said two people needed to be pulled from a vehicle following a crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.

    According to police, the man was driving a Toyota Prius driver when he ran a red light at 82 Street while heading east on 132 Avenue and hit a Hyundai Elantra that had been traveling north.

    EPS said two women, 35 and 37, and a child were in the Hyundai Elantra.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they had to be rescued from the vehicle and taken to hospital. Police say they have serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution but has since been released.

    The man was also taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

    Police say an investigation revealed the Toyota was stolen. They found an open alcohol container inside the car and seized a knife, stolen property and a shotgun shell.

    The charges against him include impaired driving, possession of stolen property over and under $5,000.

    Both vehicles were heavily damaged; one was described as "almost in two pieces."

    Nahom Jru is the owner of a nearby convenience store and witnessed the crash on Sunday.

    He says he was working inside when he heard “a lot of noise” and “glass breaking.”

    “There was half a car in the parking lot, half a car on the street and another car in the intersection over there,” he told CTV Edmonton after going outside to see what happened.

    “That’s not what I was expecting when I came out. I thought it was just a fight or something, you never expect that.”

    Jru says the area is a school zone and doesn’t see people speed often.

    “It’s a miracle that everybody survived.”

    Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

    The area was reopened by Monday morning.

    With files from CTV's Nav Sangha

