Edmonton man facing 29 gun, drug charges arrested in Saskatchewan

RCMP officers in St. Albert are celebrating a major bust after more than two-dozen charges were laid against a man accused of trafficking cocaine in that city.

The local drug unit began its investigation into the 27-year-old man last summer and Mounties and Edmonton officers searched his vehicle and home in Edmonton on Oct. 19.

Police allegedly found:

An SKS rifle (loaded and insecure);

A 12 gauge shotgun (insecure);

A .410 sawed-off shotgun with defaced serial number (insecure);

Two altered prohibited SKS magazines;

A collapsible baton;

An assisted switchblade knife;

151 grams believed to be cocaine;

43 grams believed to be MDMA;

143 tablets believed to be Oxycodone;

Packaging, a scale and a money counter.

He is accused of 29 offences including trafficking cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Police said he was arrested in Saskatchewan, has been remanded in custody and will appear in a St. Albert courtroom on Monday.