    • Edmonton man facing 29 gun, drug charges arrested in Saskatchewan

    Items allegedly seized as part of a St. Albert RCMP drug and firearms investigation. (Supplied) Items allegedly seized as part of a St. Albert RCMP drug and firearms investigation. (Supplied)

    RCMP officers in St. Albert are celebrating a major bust after more than two-dozen charges were laid against a man accused of trafficking cocaine in that city.

    The local drug unit began its investigation into the 27-year-old man last summer and Mounties and Edmonton officers searched his vehicle and home in Edmonton on Oct. 19.

    Police allegedly found:

    • An SKS rifle (loaded and insecure);
    • A 12 gauge shotgun (insecure);
    • A .410 sawed-off shotgun with defaced serial number (insecure);
    • Two altered prohibited SKS magazines;
    • A collapsible baton;
    • An assisted switchblade knife;
    • 151 grams believed to be cocaine;
    • 43 grams believed to be MDMA;
    • 143 tablets believed to be Oxycodone;
    • Packaging, a scale and a money counter.

    He is accused of 29 offences including trafficking cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

    Police said he was arrested in Saskatchewan, has been remanded in custody and will appear in a St. Albert courtroom on Monday.

