Information collected from the United States through ‘Cybertip’ has led to the arrest of an Edmonton man.

Investigators said a father in El Paso, Texas found evidence that his 10-year-old daughter was being coerced into sending sexually explicit photos to a man she was chatting with online. The father contacted ‘Cybertip’, which is a reporting service operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

The information was then shared with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

“Our partnership with Cybertip is invaluable,” said Cpl. Dave Knight with the ICE Unit. “The information they and other partners provide us on a daily basis is the integral first step in our mission to keep kids safe,” he added.

On Jan. 29, 2019, the ICE Unit along with Edmonton Police executed a search warrant at an apartment downtown.

Cody Normand, 21, was arrested. Investigators said numerous child pornography images were found on devices seized during the search warrant execution.

Normand is charged with making child pornography, distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, two counts of child luring and breach of probation.

Canada’s tipline receives reports of online child sexual exploitation every day.

“With new apps appearing all the time and evolving technologies, we know it can be difficult for parents to navigate online safety with their kids,” said Cybertip Director, Stephen Sauer.

He says there are a number of resources Cybertip provides to help parents.