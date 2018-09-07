An Edmonton man has been fined $10,000 and placed under restrictions for owning animals after police seized 39 dogs from his care in 2016.

Justin Iverson pleaded guilty Friday in Edmonton Provincial Court to one charge of causing distress to an animal. He faced 17 other charges, which were withdrawn and encompassed by the former.

In an agreed statement of facts, the judge heard Iverson had 41 dogs as part of a breeding business called Ivy’s Bullies located in north Edmonton. Authorities became involved after complaints were made about the animals’ living conditions and health.

“There was an extremely large amount of feces,” recounted Christian Lim, crown prosecutor. “This eventually caused urine burns and feces to become matted up in the fur, which will cause of course further distress and pain to these animals.”

Lim told the court that Iverson, a two-time Afghanistan veteran, became overwhelmed by having to care for the dogs.

“There was clear evidence that he was trying to clean up the areas, but it just became too much for him. It got to the point where it became physically dangerous to the animals.”

The dogs seized by authorities were forfeited to the court and will finally be able to be placed in new homes. Iverson surrendered the two animals that were not seized.

Iverson was also placed under a 30-year ban on owning animals. There is one exception: he is conditionally allowed to own up to two spayed or neutered dogs for their “therapeutic value” in maintaining his mental health.

Among other stipulations, Iverson must report to animal protection officers and agree to home inspections.

He still faces charges in another 2016 animal cruelty case, where dogs were found in medical distress in a Sturgeon County home. Those charges will be dealt with on March 25 in Redwater.

With files from Amanda Anderson