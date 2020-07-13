EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man who drove away from police and rolled over into a creek in the Edson area in late June has been found dead, the RCMP said.

Edson RCMP attempted to pull the 44-year-old man over on Highway 16 near Range Road 152 on June 29, but he sped away westbound, Mounties said.

Officers didn't pursue him for safety reasons but asked for help to intercept him. The vehicle eventually drove off the road, rolled multiple times and came to a stop in a creek off Highway 16 and Range Road 171, police said.

After numerous police searches, the man's family found him 250 metres away from the crash scene on Saturday, RCMP said.

An autopsy will be conducted at a later date, police said.