Edmonton man found dead in Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park

RCMP are investigating the death of an Edmonton man on a hiking trail near Canmore.

On Sunday, Mounties were called to Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park by Kananaskis Mountain Rescue.

A medical emergency had been reported at the base of a cliff on East End of Rundle, a popular trail in the area.

With the help of Alpine Helicopters, officials found the body of a 27-year-old man.

RCMP say no foul play is suspected.