Edmonton man killed in Athabasca County rollover

An Edmonton man died in a single-vehicle crash in Athabasca County on Thursday, Mounties said.

First responders attended the crash on Highway 63 near Township Road 700 at approximately 1 a.m.

The driver, 65, died on scene, and his name will not be released, Boyle RCMP said.

A preliminary investigation found the pickup truck was southbound on Highway 63 when the driver lost control, and the vehicle rolled several times.

Icy roads are believed to have contributed to the crash, police said.