EDMONTON -- A 41-year-old Edmonton man was killed Monday morning when his truck collided head-on with a semi.

Two Hills RCMP say the crash happened north of Andrew, Alta., at Highway 855 and Township Road 572 around 8 a.m.

The semi had been heading north on Highway 855 and the truck south.

Police say the truck's driver died on scene.

The semi's driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP and a collision analyst continue to investigate.