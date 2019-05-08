Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton man killed in Highway 646 collision
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 5:56PM MDT
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed one driver’s life.
Two vehicles collided southeast of St. Paul, on Highway 646 and Range Road 83, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
After a preliminary investigation, police said a car was heading eastbound on Highway 646 and struck an oncoming westbound semi-tractor trailer.
The 40-year-old man from Edmonton driving the car died on scene.
The male driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured.
St. Paul RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
St. Paul is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.