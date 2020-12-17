Advertisement
Edmonton man killed in highway crash east of the city
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 9:37AM MST
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Strathcona County early Thursday morning.
The 49-year-old crashed his vehicle southbound on Highway 216, just north of Township Road 522, at approximately 4:30 a.m.
The vehicle went off the road and hit a light standard, RCMP said.
The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.