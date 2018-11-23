An Edmonton man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a highway northwest of the city Thursday afternoon.

RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 43 and Range Road 32 at approximately 4 p.m.

Police said a car headed eastbound on Highway 43 struck an SUV as it entered the highway to drive north from Range Road 32.

The lone occupant of the SUV, a 61-year-old man from Edmonton, died on scene, RCMP said.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man from B.C., was taken to hospital.

RCMP are investigating the crash.