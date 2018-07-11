

CTV Edmonton





A popular river rafting area, west of Edmonton, has reopened after being shut down by police dealing with the discovery of a man's body.



Evansburg RCMP responded to the Pembina River, near Entwistle, around 1:00 p.m. and located the body near the bank in an area with rugged terrain and steep cliffs.



The area below the Highway 16 Bridge was closed to the public for several hours as police recovered the body. They say the victim has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Edmonton and the death is not considered suspicious at this time.



In a release, RCMP also say they will not be releasing the identity of deceased as they continue to investigate.