EDMONTON
Edmonton

Edmonton man sentenced to 5 years in prison in terrorism case in United Kingdom

A British flag flies over a tourist kiosk on Westminster Bridge with the Elizabeth Tower part of the Palace of Westminster, which contains the bell known as Big Ben, in the background. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A British flag flies over a tourist kiosk on Westminster Bridge with the Elizabeth Tower part of the Palace of Westminster, which contains the bell known as Big Ben, in the background. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
EDMONTON -

An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.

RCMP say Khaled Hussein, a Canadian citizen, also received one year on probation.

He was convicted in the United Kingdom last week of being involved in al-Muhajiroun, an organization linked to killings and attacks in London.

Mounties say he was convicted alongside and shared information on behalf of Anjem Choudary, a director of the proscribed group.

Choudary was sentenced to life in prison for directing the group.

Police said Hussein, who worked at an Edmonton gas station, was determined as far back as 2019 as being a person of interest among those who recruit and radicalize entry into violent extremism.

In June 2023, RCMP said investigators learned Hussein was travelling to London. He was arrested a month later at Heathrow Airport.

Choudary was also arrested that month and charged with being a member of the group, directing it and encouraging support.

RCMP said the investigation involved law enforcement from the U.K. and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024. 

