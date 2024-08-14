Residential street in south neighbourhood closed for police investigation

Edmonton police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Several police vehicles as well as an ambulance were at the scene south of Mill Woods Road S.

It's not yet known what they were investigating, but the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said it had been directed to investigate a shooting by an Edmonton Police Service officer.

A portion of a duplex on 54 Street was also taped off and what appeared to be a bullet hole was visible on the side of a nearby electrical box.

"I was exercising in the backyard and then I heard some police sirens and then suddenly the tape's there," Sakaw resident Navdeep Kaur told CTV News Edmonton about police arriving shortly before 6 a.m.

"I asked a police officer what happened here. They just told me, 'We are handling the situation so you are safe, no need to worry.'"

This is a developing story. More to come…

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa