Edmonton man stops moving vehicle with stranger overdosing behind the wheel

Sebastian Barrera was on his way to get some groceries Wednesday when he stepped in to help a man who was overdosing as his truck headed towards a busy intersection.

Barrera said the man was behind the wheel, stopped in the middle of 108A near 95 Street near the Italian Centre at 4:20 p.m.

"He was unconscious…His colour scheme was off. I have experience, I have dealt with overdose in the past. I guessed he was overdosing," Barrera told CTV News Edmonton.

The driver's door was locked, so he banged on the window, hoping to alert the man. While Barrera was on the line with 911 for help, the window started to open.

"Unfortunately, at the moment the window came down, the vehicle started driving slowly to the intersection," Barrera recalled.

"I had less than half a block to try to stop the vehicle. It was tricky because I was running backwards with my hand inside of the window."

Eventually, Barrera was able to find the door handle, open it and get the vehicle in park.

He said police and paramedics arrived minutes later and gave the man Naloxone.

Barrera thanked God that no one was seriously injured. He credits his experience as a not-for-profit worker on the frontline of the city's overdose crisis for helping him recognize the problem and stay calm.

He's now encouraging others to get educated on recognizing the signs of overdoses and to carry Naloxone as he does.