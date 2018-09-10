A 22-year-old man was run over and killed by oncoming traffic during a domestic dispute on a rural road west of Edmonton.

RCMP responded to the incident. When they arrived they found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 16 near Range Road 24, on Friday at 10:20 p.m.

RCMP say a man came out of the vehicle, entered the lane of traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The vehicle that struck him remained on scene and the passengers are cooperating with police.

Stony Plain RCMP are investigating.