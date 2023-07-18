Edmonton man to be charged after taking child to 7-Eleven for treats, driving him home: RCMP

An Edmonton man will face charges after he reportedly took a boy to a corner store for treats then drove him home, RCMP say.

The six-year-old had been playing outside in Fort Saskatchewan when a delivery driver "offered to bring him to the 7-Eleven for candy and a Slurpee," police say.

The 29-year-old man bought "several items and brought the victim back home where the victim told his parent."

The accused is being kept in police custody. Charges against him had not yet been sworn as of Tuesday morning.