EDMONTON -- Joey Crier is set to be sentenced Tuesday in the death of his 19-month-old son Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Edmonton in 2017. Investigators determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Crier was found guilty of manslaughter in January 2020.

Alberta Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Labrenz said he would reduce the overall sentence because Crier has been attacked in jail and spends much of his time segregated in protective custody.

In a separate trial, Crier's former girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack was also convicted of manslaughter in the child's death and was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.