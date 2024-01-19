Edmonton man turns $100 into $1 million in lottery win

An Edmonton man took a quick trip to Las Vegas after he won a million dollars earlier this month.

Bryan Strong bought a $100 Ultimate scratch ticket at Southgate Centre and won $1 million on Jan. 1.

“I ordered an expensive steak for dinner one night… just because I could,” Strong said. “I definitely went a bit harder than I usually would and it was fun, but now I want to be smart with the money.”

Strong said he's going to put some of the money in TFSAs and RRSPs.

“I know a million bucks doesn’t go as far as it used to, and I want to be sure that it lasts.”