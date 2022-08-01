Edmonton man turns to social media in search of liver donor

An Edmonton man has turned to social media hoping to find a live liver donor.

Daniel Drummond, a 36-year-old soccer coach, was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare chronic liver disease, as a college student in 2007. He always knew a transplant was a reality, but he stayed hopeful.

“I took it in stride, took my medications, and tried to lead as much of a normal life as possible,” Daniel said. “I managed, and I had a positive attitude and continued to play soccer and led a life.”

“They often say that it’s between 10 and 15 years that somebody would need a transplant. I wasn’t keeping a calendar, but sure enough it’s 15 years for me.”

In February, Daniel started getting sicker and losing weight. His doctors told him his PSC had progressed – medication was no longer enough to manage; he would need a liver transplant.

LOSING TIME

Now, the father of two struggles with household tasks and caring for his nine-month-old son and soon-to-be-three daughter.

“Being active has been completely wiped away,” Daniel said. “My idea of being active is maybe going for a walk with my kids for ten minutes with my wife.”

Daniel is on the transplant list for a liver from a donor who has died, but he said the process is unpredictable and the waitlist is long. He doesn’t want to wait, worrying and wondering and getting worse.

“I’ve got a young family. and the faster I can get a liver the better, because without that you’re also running the risk of cancer along the way, of becoming more sick than you already are,” he said.

His wife, Lindsay Drummond, a doctor in residency, knows better than most what is happening to Daniel. She said it’s heartbreaking to watch him have to live with such a serious illness and lose out on this time in their life together.

“We feel a little bit like we’ve been robbed of some of our family time together,” Lindsay said. “[Dan] gives 110 per cent but it’s not the same as it used to be. He’s not able to help care for the kids and play with them.”

“You miss kind of what vision you had for your family life, and I think your kids miss their dad. You miss your spouse.”

FINDING A MATCH

With the help of his family, Daniel has set up Facebook and Instagram accounts under the name @danosliverjourney, where he hopes to hopefully find a live liver donor. The process is not an easy one to go through, but he said he had to try.

“When it’s something as important as keeping you alive, and saving your life and allowing you to be there for your family, I think you can’t not be vulnerable and you can’t not ask for help,” he said.

The social media campaign has gained a lot of attention, Daniel said, and he is so grateful and appreciative of all the friends, family and strangers that have reached out to inquire about being tested as potential donors. It’s not an easy process, he adds, which makes the offers that much more meaningful.

Daniel said he has close to 100 people who are now wanting to go through the process to see if they’re a match, but it might take hundreds more to find one. But if he does, he said, he doesn’t want to end there.

Daniel said he wants this experience to start conversations around organ donation and get people thinking about filling out cards or registering as live donors.

“Without a doubt I do have my own fight. I need a liver to save my life,” Daniel said. “But along the way, and hopefully after this, if I can be an advocate for that and push that, that would be great.”

“I want to make this bigger than me.”