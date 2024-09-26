Edmonton man uses his mind to control his wheelchair thanks to special technology

Mind-controlled computers are a staple of science fiction. Now – a team of researchers at the Glenrose Hospital and the University of Alberta are making it a reality.

The computers will give patients with disabilities independence they've never had before.

Tristin Froma is using the technology to control his wheelchair with his mind.

Tristin has cerebral palsy, which limits his mobility.

He uses special software that links his mind with a computer through a headset.

"At first, it was a bit creepy," Tristan told CTV News Edmonton. "But then I was like 'Oh, this is how it works.'"

The program started in B.C. to enable mobility and independence.

"For me, like every engineer, especially biomedical engineers, it's a great joy to see that we can do something that can help others," said Dr. Hossein Rouhani, the Glenrose and U of A engineering neurorehabilitation research chair.

"I just love the look on his face when he gets to drive," Tristin's mom Rennie Froma said. "He gets the independence and he's just going. He's so excited, happy, proud of himself, and he's just doing it all on his own."

Tristan Froma operates his wheelchair using special software that transmits from a headset to a computer. (CTV News Edmonton)

Doctors hope eventually the technology will allow Tristin to get around on his own.

He's excited for independence and the freedom to see other people more often.

"Face to face connection is way more fun than just playing Pac Man in your room all day," Tristin said.

"That sense of connection is way more fun and way more tangible."

Real connections - now within his reach.