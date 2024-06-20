Edmonton man wanted in violent Lloydminster home invasion; 6 others still unidentified

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Edmonton man who police believe was involved with a violent home invasion in Lloydminster earlier in June, while six others remain still unknown to police.

Warren Curtis Littlewolfe, 33, should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous, RCMP warned the public on Thursday while also releasing his photo.

Littlewolfe is accused of breaking into a Lloydminster home the morning of June 11.

Two people were shot and found at the scene by police.

On Thursday, Mounties revealed they believe the pair of men are two of nine suspects and will be charged. However, they have not been arrested yet because "their medical status has not allowed for it," RCMP said in a statement.

Lloydminster asked the public for help not only with finding Littlewolfe but also identifying the six others who were involved in the home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Littlewolfe has been known to frequent Onion Lake, St. Walburg and Turtleford in Saskatchewan, police said.

The two men in hospital are from Saskatoon and Onion Lake.