EDMONTON -- The man who pleaded guilty to killing his mother at their family home in northeast Edmonton in 2017 has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Jason Dickout, who was 30 at the time, was charged with second-degree murder after he stabbed his 53-year-old mother, Kathy Dickout, to death on April 17.

Dickout pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

His sentencing on Sept. 9, 2019, was delayed to complete additional assessments to determine whether Dickout was suffering from mental disorders.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Dickout had smoked dried cannabis and consumed cannabis oil — the latter for the first ever — the night he killed his mother, and doctors who assessed him believe Dickout was "experiencing an acute cannabis-induced psychosis which was both self-induced and transient."

On Wednesday, the crown, who was asking for five years, said Dickout consuming cannabis gives him "moral culpability to a degree … Without cannabis it’s unlikely this incident would have occurred."

Dickout's lawyer, Graham Johnson, argued that while the attack was violent, he "consumed a small amount of a cannabis product, which is generally considered to be safe, and tripped him into an extreme psychosis."

'THIS IS NOT ME. THIS IS NOT WHO I AM.'

In a tearful address to court, Dickout took full responsibility for his actions.

"It's something I live with all the time, it's not something that just goes away," he said.

"Please forgive me … I apologize for all the unbearable pain, grief and sorrow I caused."

Because of time served, Dickout has 10 months left in his sentence. He will be on probation for three years, which will require treatment and a weapons prohibition.

