EDMONTON -- The man who pleaded guilty to killing his mother at their family home in northeast Edmonton in 2017 will be sentenced Wednesday.

Jason Dickout, who was 30 at the time, was charged with second-degree murder after he stabbed his 53-year-old mother, Kathy Dickout, to death on April 17.

Dickout pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

His sentencing on Sept. 9, 2019, was delayed to complete additional assessments to determine whether Dickout was suffering from mental disorders.

According to the agree statement of facts, Dickout had smoked cannabis the night he killed his mother, and doctors who assessed him believe Dickout was "experiencing an acute cannabis-induced psychosis which was both self-induced and transient."

Dickout has been in custody.