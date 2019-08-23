

CTV News Edmonton





Mayor Don Iveson and Edmonton city councillors marked Treaty No.6 Recognition Day at city hall Friday morning with a flag-raising ceremony and ceremonial gift exchange.

The event commemorates the signing of Treaty No. 6 on Aug. 23, 1876 between the Crown and Plains, Wood Cree, Nakota, Saulteaux and Dene people.

“The experience of coming together every year on this day, as partners, is humbling,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said in a release. “It is important that governments, First Nations, civic partners and Edmontonians, all continue to keep our shared commitment to work positively together in a relationship founded on honour and respect.”

On its website, the City says the event recognizes Edmonton sits within Treaty No. 6 territory and acknowledges the contributions made by First Nations to the city's founding and growth.

The City says it's also an act of reconciliation that marks a shared commitment to work together in the future.

The day has been celebrated in Edmonton since August 2013.