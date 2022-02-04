Edmonton mayor expects Alberta premier will respect local autonomy on COVID-19 rules

Edmonton's mayor says he expects Premier Jason Kenney will respect local autonomy as Alberta prepares to end its vaccine passport program along with other COVID-19 health restrictions.

Amarjeet Sohi responded Friday after Kenney suggested he may intervene with legislation to stop municipal leaders from imposing their own rules.

Sohi said he worries the province is moving too quickly, given Alberta is still in the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

“Municipal leaders are elected and held accountable by their constituents for making decisions that protect our local communities and residents' well-being,” Sohi said in a statement.

“I know that Premier Kenney appreciates each jurisdiction's autonomy and each order of governments' ability to make their own decisions.

“I believe that his government will not restrict our ability to take actions to keep our fellow Edmontonians safe.”

Kenney, facing low public opinion polls, a looming leadership review, some caucus members upset with COVID-19 rules, and an ongoing anti-vaccination mandate protest at the United States border, announced Thursday a stepped-up timetable for removing public health restrictions.

He said his United Conservative government will announce a date next week to soon end the vaccine passport. Most of the remaining health rules, he said, will be phased out by the end of the month if hospitalization numbers remain stable or decline as expected.

Kenney said Alberta's vaccination rate coupled with stabilizing hospital patient numbers make it feasible to end the passport program.

Critics say he is merely pandering to extremist elements in his caucus and party and to protesters at the border.

“By giving in, it encourages others to do the same and make more demands,” said Opposition NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir.

“For a government that claims to be big for law and order, they quickly tossed out their values.”

Sohi said an accelerated health cancellation plan risks harming vulnerable people, including those under age five who are not eligible for vaccinations.

He said the city will look at implementing its own health measures if necessary.

Kenney questioned such action, noting municipalities don't have access to the same COVID-19 data as the province.

“This is not their normal field of responsibility,” said Kenney on Thursday.

“(If) we have municipal politicians improvising their own local policies, I think that would be a matter of great concern.”

Sabir said it's telling that Kenney has previously granted more autonomy to schools to impose their own COVID-19 health rules, saying they were in the best position to determine the unique needs of their students, but now seeks uniformity in rules for municipalities.

“The premier has a track record of flip-flopping. When it comes to taking responsibility, he will find a convenient place to shift the blame,” said Sabir.

The passport - known in Alberta as a restriction exemption - mandates anyone using non-essential services such as bars and restaurants show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Alberta's program is voluntary, but businesses that do not participate are subject to restrictions, including severely reduced customer capacity.

Since being introduced last September, the passport has come to symbolize the clash within Alberta - and within Kenney's own caucus and party - over balancing public health orders with individual rights and freedoms.

A week ago, Kenney said the passport could be eliminated by the end of March.

Alberta had 1,584 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 112 in intensive care.

The Omicron variant of the virus has not swamped intensive care units to the breaking point, as was seen in the last wave.

And while patient numbers remain daunting, the province has said testing suggests Omicron has peaked and hospitalizations should soon reflect that.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.