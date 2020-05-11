EDMONTON -- Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will discuss a proposed new model for an innovation entity and the city's overall approach to economic development in the wake of COVID-19.

Iveson will speak alongside Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin and Deputy City Manager Stephanie McCabe at 12:30 p.m.

The announcement comes after seniors leaders including CEO Derek Hudson departed the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, which is in charge of the city's current innovation arm Innovate Edmonton.

The EEDC temporarily laid off 1,100 hourly workers on March 12, when the Edmonton Convention Centre and Expo Centre were temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19.

The organization has said there will be another round of temporary layoffs for "a significant number" of full-time employees.