Edmonton men charged with selling unstamped tobacco, cannabis in Maskwacis

Two men from the Alberta capital are facing charges after a "significant seizure" including thousands of illicit cigarettes, hundreds of pills, several kilograms of marijuana and $38,000 in cash.

RCMP in Maskwacis, Alta., said Thursday that they started investigating a "trafficking network" in June 2021.

On Tuesday, police began executing six search warrants at a home in Ermineskin Cree Nation and a storage locker in Edmonton. They also searched two vehicles.

Police said they seized:

50,000 Illicit cigarettes, valued at $44,000

7.7 kilograms (17 lbs.) of illegal Cannabis, with a street value of $75,000

1,200 unidentified pills

1 litre of Cannabis resin

$38,000 in cash proceeds

“We will continue working on identifying and arresting persons engaged in trafficking illegal substances on the four nations of Maskwacis," Const. Andrew Deme wrote in a news release.

"We encourage the residents in our community to report any illegal activity to police and assist us in disrupting criminal groups by calling the detachment, speaking to an officer, or providing tips through Crime Stoppers.”

Salih Khoshnaw, 32, from Edmonton was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of unstamped tobacco products for the purpose of selling

Fraud over $5,000

Khoshnaw also faces one count of unlawfully selling tobacco products that were not stamped.

Leslie Dennehy, 35, from Edmonton was charged with:

Possess cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possess cannabis for the purpose of selling

Dennehy also faces a weapons charge.

Khoshnaw is scheduled to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on June 15 at 8:15 a.m.

Dennehy is scheduled to appear on June 10 at 8:15 a.m. in the same court.