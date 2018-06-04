Two men are facing theft charges after they were pulled over with stolen construction materials in Sturgeon County on May 27.

Morinville RCMP were conducting targeted patrols in the area when they noticed a Dodge Ram registered to a man with a suspended driver’s license and outstanding warrants connected to break and enters in ProNorth Industrial Park.

Police found stolen construction tools and industrial black insulated copper cable in the vehicle.

The driver, Kevin Roth, and his passenger, Timothy Mammen, both of Edmonton, were arrested, RCMP said.

Roth was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, obstruction, unlawfully operation of a motor vehicle in Canada, and possession of a break-in instrument. For his outstanding warrants, he was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, two counts of mischief exceeding $5,000, and failing to comply with probation.

He’s in custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 14.

Mammen was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a break-in instrument, RCMP said.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court June 22.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.