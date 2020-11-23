EDMONTON -- Two people are dead following a head-on collision between two-semis, RCMP said Monday.

The crash happened at approximately 9 p.m. Friday night southwest of Boyle, Alta., on Highway 63.

In a news release, RCMP said its preliminary investigation shows a northbound semi collided with a southbound semi.

The drivers, a 32-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, both from Edmonton, died at the scene.

Their names are not being released.

A man riding in the southbound semi survived and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to Mounties.

Road conditions on Highway 63 were reported as dry and clear at the time of the crash. An RCMP spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton that investigators will be interviewing any potential witnesses to figure out exactly what caused the crash.

Boyle is approximately 145 kilometres north of Edmonton.