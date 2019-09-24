EDMONTON -- A court martial begins Tuesday for an Edmonton-based Canadian Armed Forces member accused of sexual misconduct.

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone faces charges of abuse of subordinates, drunkenness and conduct to the prejudice of good orders and discipline.

The incidents took place between June 14 and Sept. 21, 2017, according to CAF.

CAF said a third party reported that the sexual misconduct took place at 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton and while members were on task in B.C.

“These incidents were reported to the chain of command by several parties, all belonging to the same unit as the member currently accused,” the Canadian Forces National investigation Service said in a news release.

The matter is being heard in the military justice system.