Edmonton mother in prison for manslaughter of daughter appeals conviction, sentence

EDMONTON -

An Edmonton mother who's serving time in an Alberta prison for manslaughter in the death of her daughter is appealing her conviction.

A lawyer for Lauren Lafleche says in a notice of appeal that there was not enough evidence to show an assault occurred that killed five-year-old Shalaina Arcand.

Lafleche was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in prison after a trial.

Court heard that Lafleche said in a witness statement that her daughter may have fallen off a bed or been injured while playing at a park a few days before she died.

An autopsy determined the girl died in October 2015 from blunt force trauma to her head.

Lafleche, 30, was acquitted of three other charges: second-degree murder, failure to provide the necessaries of life and assault with a weapon, which included a belt and a spatula.