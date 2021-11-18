Edmonton mother in prison for manslaughter of daughter appeals conviction, sentence
An Edmonton mother who's serving time in an Alberta prison for manslaughter in the death of her daughter is appealing her conviction.
A lawyer for Lauren Lafleche says in a notice of appeal that there was not enough evidence to show an assault occurred that killed five-year-old Shalaina Arcand.
Lafleche was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in prison after a trial.
Court heard that Lafleche said in a witness statement that her daughter may have fallen off a bed or been injured while playing at a park a few days before she died.
An autopsy determined the girl died in October 2015 from blunt force trauma to her head.
Lafleche, 30, was acquitted of three other charges: second-degree murder, failure to provide the necessaries of life and assault with a weapon, which included a belt and a spatula.