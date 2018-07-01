An Edmonton mother is worried for her son who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Tracie Frey Lemishka wrote on Facebook her son Brad went missing at 3:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving work at Clear Skies Group of Companies in the area of 39 Street and 53 Avenue.

He has been reported missing to Edmonton police.

Brad is wearing dark blue jeans and a black t-shirt Lemishka said. His vehicle is a 2015 black Chevrolet Cruz.

If you have information on Brad’s whereabouts, call or text his mother at 780-686-7422.