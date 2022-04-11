Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
The city's Community and Public Services Committee voted 5-0 to develop a decriminalization strategy so the federal government can be lobbied for an exemption, something several other big cities are doing.
Councillors Tim Cartmell, Michael Janz, Keren Tang and Jo-Anne Wright all voted for the motion, as did Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, who brought it forward. The plan still needs to be approved by city council, as a whole.
"I think it was about four years ago that I attended a funeral of someone who passed because of overdose," Sohi said during the meeting.
"But it was very difficult for the family to acknowledge and admit (the cause of death) because of the stigma attached to it…The stigma was attached because of shame. The stigma was attached because of criminalization."
Sohi believes decriminalization needs to be one part of Edmonton's policy going forward.
His motion also advocates for progress on "safe supply, safe consumption sites, treatment and supportive housing," including lobbying the province and federal governments for funding.
More than 1,700 drug toxicity deaths were recorded in Alberta last year - the highest yearly total on record.
"We know that there's no one magic wand. We need to do whatever we can to stop the poisoning and stop the tragedy," Janz told reporters.
"I wish that the federal minister tomorrow morning would make an announcement that safe supply and decriminalization and all of these pieces were taking place immediately, but sadly I think there's still some that have some outdated views and concerns and fears that we'll have to address as we move forward."
Janz acknowledged that the federal and provincial governments are largely in charge of drug policies, but he called Monday's development a good step for city council to apply "political pressure, show more support and build more courage for other politicians" to champion progressive drug strategies.
'SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON HARM'
A number of harm-reduction advocates and medical professionals urged councillors to move forward with decriminalization efforts.
"We need to decriminalize minor drug offences, because we know that while it doesn't really deter substance use, it has a significant impact on harm," said Elaine Hyshka, a researcher and professor at the University of Alberta.
Petra Shultz, who co-founded Moms Stop The Harm, told council that her son Danny died of Fentanyl poisoning in 2014, just blocks away from City Hall.
"We need them to feel safe to reach out for help, but fear and stigma prevent that. Nothing stigmatizes like a criminal record. It impacts where people can live, what they can study, where they can work, travel, and who they might enter a relationship with," Shultz told the committee.
"We also hear that decriminalization is going to fail. To that I say: what we’re doing right now is an abysmal failure, unless you measure success by the number of funerals families have to arrange."
Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto have already asked the federal government to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs, in an effort to prevent further deaths caused by drug poisoning and overdoses.
'WE'RE NOT READY'
In January, the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police warned against decriminalizing drugs, without further work in the areas of health, social services and justice.
"By itself, decriminalization would not reduce rates of addiction or overdose," said Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld, who was speaking for the group.
He believes premature changes will result in complaints and open public drug use that will lead to more work for officers.
"If you were to just pull sort of one lever, and it was going to be the decriminalization lever, all it would do is just make it easier to possess illicit drugs and also to see individuals using them in public," Neufeld said. "We're not ready."
Alberta's police chiefs have also stated that, as it is, they rarely arrest people for simple drug possession. But Shultz argued that unwritten policy is problematic.
"We leave the decision to arrest or not in the hands of individual officers, who when we allow for that level of discretion, Indigenous people and people of colour are disproportionately arrested, charged and incarcerated," she stated.
'I RESPECTFULLY DISAGREE'
A local family doctor and health researcher said there's little evidence to suggest that open drug use would rise, a point that was argued by a councillor.
"I have yet to see anything that suggests there's an increase in public use, public disorder, arising from this. If anything people are encouraged to use in safer spaces…Are we going to have people using drugs in a public square? I think that's very, very unlikely to happen," said Ginetta Salvalaggio.
"I respectfully disagree. Because I actually witness it myself often, seeing drug use in the open, and again that has been brought forward to me from constituents," said Coun. Karen Principe.
She said she's noticed more drivers smoking marijuana since it was legalized, and spoke of a mother and her kids seeing open drug use in an Edmonton LRT station.
"The concern is, will that be increasing?" Principe wondered.
The motion passed Monday calls for city staff to work with Alberta Health Services, Alberta Health, Edmonton Police Service, public health and medical experts and Indigenous people, among others, to develop a decriminalization plan.
Drug trafficking laws would not be affected by the motion. A report on next steps is due back to city council early next year.
With files from CTV News Calgary's Timm Bruch and The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
WHO says it is analyzing two new Omicron COVID sub-variants
The World Health Organization said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
The odds and ends you may have missed in 2022 budget
The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
WATCH LIVE | Several rescued, 5 hospitalized, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
Researchers say those with a history of allergies may have an increased risk of high blood pressure
Adults who have a history of allergies may also have an increased risk of high blood pressure and developing coronary heart disease, according to new analysis of cross-sectional survey data from the U.S.
Calgary
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 councillor Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. in Monday afternoon incident
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. Monday afternoon.
-
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Sask. Penitentiary staff seize package with $275,000 worth of contraband inside
Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seized a package containing $275,779 worth of contraband, according to Correctional Services Canada.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash
A 30-year-old Warman woman is dead after a crash involving an erratically driving SUV, according to police.
Regina
-
Major spring blizzard that could be worst in decades set to hit southeastern Sask.: Environment Canada
A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Witness alleges Dillon Whitehawk shot two men to 'move up' street gang ranks
A crown witness alleged Dillon Ricky Whitehawk shot two men from the passenger side of a vehicle on separate occasions, during testimony in court Monday.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
-
RCMP officer killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting died in exchange of gunfire
An RCMP officer who was killed in Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting was racing to support another officer when the fatal encounter with the gunman occurred near a highway interchange.
-
Nova Scotia invoking interrupter clause for diesel oil, gas prices will remain the same
The price of diesel in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight on Monday, as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
Toronto
-
Ontario boy gets hit in the face with puck at first NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
Ontario couple who got COVID-19 before beach vacation shocked they won't get a refund
An Ontario couple who were set to go away on their first vacation since before the pandemic are shocked that they won't be refunded after testing positive for COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after students allege sexual assaults at high school
Students at a Montreal-area high school who say they were sexually assaulted allegedly by the same male student are accusing the school's administration of failing to take the situation seriously.
-
Quebec marks 1 million COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise by 85
Quebec reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 85 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died as the province surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed positive PCR tests.
-
Ontario boy gets hit in the face with puck at first NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Resident of city-run long-term care home allegedly abused
The city of Ottawa says an employee allegedly physically abused a resident of one of its long-term care homes last month.
Kitchener
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial driver from Quebec charged in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
A 67-year-old man from Quebec is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle killing one occupant and sending another to hospital, police say.
-
Free sexual assault sensitivity training for legal professionals created in Sudbury
Three Sudbury-based organizations have come together to create legal sensitivity training to enhance legal professionals’ knowledge of trauma-informed practices around sexual assault.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Small plane crashes in Sault Ste. Marie
Few details are known, but a small plane has crashed in a wooded area in the Goulais Avenue area Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Hope for the best, plan for the worst: Manitoba readies itself for coming blizzard
With a blizzard looming in southern Manitoba, emergency preparedness officials say the province is ready to deal with the storm.
-
Man charged following alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Several rescued, 5 hospitalized, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
-
2 street racing incidents stopped by police, learner's licence drivers didn't have supervisors
Two separate street racing incidents were halted by Port Moody police last week, leading to violation tickets being issued and cars being impounded.
-
Fatal Surrey shooting: Trial underway, witness recalls hearing heated arguments
The trial of a man accused in a 2019 fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., began Monday
Vancouver Island
-
'We need to do even more, even faster': Trudeau highlights new electric-vehicle infrastructure during Victoria visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he wants to make it easier for more Canadians to drive electric vehicles and he isn't ruling out nuclear power as a cleaner source of energy.
-
Parks Canada imposes dog ban on popular beach near Tofino, B.C.
Parks Canada says the ban is intended to protect migrating shorebirds during a critical time in their migration cycle.
-
Colwood planning $4.9M pedestrian and cycling bridge along Galloping Goose trail
The City of Colwood says plans are now underway to bring an estimated $4.9-million pedestrian and cycling bridge to the Galloping Goose trail.