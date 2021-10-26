Edmonton MP Boissonault named as federal minister of tourism

Edmonton -

Edmonton Member of Parliament Randy Boissonault has been named as the new federal minister of tourism.

Boissonault was sworn-in to the role on Tuesday morning. He is also now the associate minister of finance.

He is one of 39 members of the new cabinet, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that has just seven ministers retaining the portfolio they previously held.

Boissonault was elected in Edmonton Centre in 2015, defeated in 2019 and re-elected last month.

He was one of only two Liberals elected last month in Alberta.

The other, Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal, was left out of the new cabinet. Elections Canada is investigating him after a doorbell camera video showed him removing a rival candidate’s flyer.