Edmonton MP Randy Boissonault named ministerial lead for Jasper rebuild

Randy Boissonnault, MP for Edmonton Centre and the federal minister of employment, workforce development and official languages, has been named the ministerial lead of Jasper's rebuild.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning.

"In this role, Minister Boissonnault will lead the federal government’s work to support people and businesses in Jasper and to ensure the community rebuilds stronger than ever," a news release read.

"He will coordinate federal support with provincial, municipal, and Indigenous partners to accelerate the recovery process, report on its progress, and ensure environmental protection measures remain world class."

Boissonnault is the only person from Alberta in the federal cabinet.

"I accept the responsibility that the prime minister has given me to lead the rebuild of one of our nation’s most breathtaking communities," Boissonnault said.

"My colleagues and I will work hard to give Mayor (Richard) Ireland, the town council, local businesses, and every Jasperite the support they need to build the town back on their terms – and even better than before."

The July 24 wildfire destroyed about 30 per cent of the structures in Jasper.