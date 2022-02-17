Edmonton MP's staff member 'physically assaulted' inside constituency office

Police are searching for the man who entered the constituency office of an Edmonton MP and assaulted a staff member on Wednesday.

Liberal MP Randy Boissannault said a person went into his constituency office and "physically assaulted a member of my staff."

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed it was called to an assault at an office in the area of 124 Street and 102 Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

"It was reported to police that an unknown male entered the office and demanded information," EPS told CTV News Edmonton in an email. "When the individuals present were unable to assist, he reportedly assaulted a staff member and left the area on foot."

The worker did not need medical assistance, EPS said.

The assault is under investigation.